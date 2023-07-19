Ramaphosa to inspect water scheme upgrades in Pietermaritzburg

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday lead a national government delegation to Pietermaritzburg where he will inspect the construction of a water scheme meant to address water supply challenges in the area.

Ramaphosa, whose government is under pressure to address the country’s water and electricity supply challenges, will be briefed about progress in the upgrade of the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply scheme near Taylor’s Halt.

ALSO READ | Water tanker hijacked in Willowfontein

According to the Water and Sanitation Department, the upgrades on the scheme will increase water supply in the Msunduzi and uMngeni municipalities.

The upgrading of the bulk water scheme is as a result of the population growth of Vulindlela over the past decade as well as the increased municipal demand for water.

“One of the key components of the Phase 1 upgrade will be the construction of a new reservoir to increase drinking water storage by an additional 20 mega-litres per day to reach 35 mega-litres per day. This is to ensure that more water will become available for distribution to communities within the Vulindlela region,” the department said.

The department was conducting the upgrades in conjunction with the two recently merged water entities — uMngeni and uThukela water.

“The department and its entities across the country have reiterated its commitment to improving the provision of bulk water across the country and the maintenance of bulk water infrastructure.

“The upgrades will also include the installation of new pipelines between different reservoirs and the construction of a new pump station to increase supply of water and augmentation of power supply,” the department added.

ALSO READ | Some Msunduzi residents have had no water for three months

Ramaphosa would be inspecting the water project at a time when residents in the two municipalities are struggling to access water.

Challenges faced by the residents include frequent water outages and lack of connection to the water power grid.

While some residents rely on water tankers for supply, Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu recently told The Witness that the department wanted all the residents to have access to piped water.