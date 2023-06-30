Ramathula and Higgins return as champions

By Mandisa Mchunu

Bronwyn Ramathula and Jennifer Higgins from Sunfield Home in Howick brought home four medals from the Special Olympics hosted in Berlin, Germany, this month.

The pair participated in a total of three categories each ranging from 100 m breaststroke, 100 m backstroke, 100 m freestyle, 50 x 4 freestyle relay and 100 m butterfly.

Ramathula scored herself a gold medal for the 100 m backstroke and bronze for the 100 m breaststroke.

Meanwhile, Higgins bagged the gold medal for the 100 m freestyle and bronze for the 100 m butterfly.

Together they gracefully held the sixth place for the 50×4 freestyle relay.

I feel awesome, almost like a celebrity. Initially I felt like I wouldn’t make it as I felt like I was swimming slowly. But in fact, I was swimming at a great pace. With the support of my family, friends, coach and supervisors I knew I could do it!

“Thank you to Barbara (Jenna’s mom) who was there and supported me. This was a dream of mine and I feel so proud of my achievements,” said Bronwyn.

Higgins said she feels proud of winning the bronze for the 100 m butterfly even though the competition was tough because she was up against fast swimmers.