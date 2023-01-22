Ranger injured by elephant recovering

Witness Reporter

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, on Saturday visited a game ranger in hospital who was injured by an elephant while patrolling at the Kruger National Park.

Joe Nkuna (57), with 32 years’ of experience as a ranger, was injured by an elephant while patrolling the Pretoriuskop section of the park in December.

The severity of his injuries resulted in him being placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit at a private hospital in Johannesburg where he is making a steady recovery. According to the medical team, he is making progress and will be starting physiotherapy soon, said the minister in a statement.

She said she is delighted to find Nkuna in good spirits and feeling hopeful about his recovery prospects.

“I am here this morning to not only remind him he is part of the conservation family but to wish him well as he recovers from his injuries.

“What happened to ranger Nkuna was tragic and I am glad I was able to speak to him. I can say Nkuna is a remarkably brave man. He has endured multiple surgeries since the accident; but he has told me he cannot wait to get back to the bush patrolling, doing the job he is very passionate about. Rangers are our heroes and face danger every time they go into the bush to perform their duties,” said Creecy.