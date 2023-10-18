Rape and murder accused abandons bail bid

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who is accused of raping and killing a 23-year-old woman in his neighbourhood has abandoned his right to apply for bail.

The 44-year-old made his first appearance at the Impendle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of rape and murder.

It is alleged that he raped and killed Nobuhle Dlamini in Impendle. Dlamini went missing from her home in Ntshiyabantu on Saturday. Her parents had gone to a funeral and left her alone at home.

ALSO READ | Man abandons bail bid in rape case

After realising she had disappeared, a search party started looking for her. Her half-naked body was only discovered on Sunday and she had deep head injuries.

Hundreds of members of South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) and Impendle community members protested outside court, demanding that the man not be released on bail.

Sanco chairperson, Slungiseni Buthelezi, said they are going to stand with the family until the end. He said when they heard about the tragic incident they had to stand up and do something.

We do not want the accused to be released on bail. We want to see justice prevail in this matter because it has become a norm to see people being killed in this area and we do not want it to continue.

ALSO READ | Mpophomeni residents demand justice after rape suspect arrested

Phakimpi Cele, a community member, said what they have witnessed is painful and they stand with the family.

The matter was postponed to November. The accused will remain in custody.