Rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who raped an eleven-year-old girl was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni Regional Court recently.

The incidents took place in May, and June in 2021.

The 24-year-old man was friends with the child’s older brother.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the man would visit the girl’s home to either smoke or watch TV with her brother.

“The victim slept on a mattress on the floor of the rondavel where they watched TV. The man then raped her when her brother was asleep.

“He went into hiding after the matter was reported to the police and was eventually arrested on a warrant of arrest. The girl was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received medical and psycho-social assistance,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara said in court, Regional Court Prosecutor Zwelisha Petros Mhlophe handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the child’s guardian.

“In her statement, the woman said that the incident has traumatised the child and she refuses to go outside or to interact with others. She said that she had to leave her job to stay at home and take care of the child who was fearful all the time.”

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment and the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm. The court further ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders, and the court further found him unsuitable to work with children.