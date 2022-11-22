Rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

Witness Reporter

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for rapes he committed in April 2017 and September 2018 in the Osizweni area, Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement released by the KZN DPP spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the man was sentenced at the Madadeni Regional Court on Tuesday.

The rape incidents

Ramkisson-Kara said the man raped a 17-yer-old girl and a 21-year-old woman, in two separate instances.

In the first instance, the man accosted the 17-year-old girl when she walked past him. She used her cellphone to contact her boyfriend who arrived at the scene with the police, and the accused was arrested. However, he absconded and a warrant of arrest was issued.

“In September 2018, the man contacted a 21-year-old woman after they had exchanged contact numbers at some stage. He went to her house in a taxi and transported her to his house. Even though she told him that she wanted to go home, he ignored her and raped her three times before falling asleep. While he was sleeping the woman contacted her family on her cellphone and they arrived with the police, subsequently arresting the man,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the man denied the rapes, saying that he was in a relationship with both women at the time, however the state proved otherwise.

The state, represented by regional court prosecutor Bonginkosi Don Motha, led overwhelming DNA evidence against the man. Motha also led the testimonies of the complainants, their boyfriends, family members and the doctors who attended to them post-trauma.

She added that the man was convicted and declared unfit to possess a firearm. She said the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register of Sexual Offenders.