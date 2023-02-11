Rapper ‘AKA’ shot dead outside Durban night club

Nosipho Gumede

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes better known as ‘AKA’ is no more.

The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead, outside a Durban night club, in Morningside, Florida road, on Friday night.

ALSO READ | Twin brothers fall to their death

The family confirmed the news in a statement, saying that they were waiting for further details from Durban police.

In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” read the statement.

Reports on social media suggest that Forbes was killed in a drive-by-shooting, along with his close friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibs’ Motsoane.

Speaking on eNCA, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they arrived to the scene to find dead bodies, one of the musician, and another of a 34 year old man.

What we have gathered so far is that the two victims were walking out of the restaurant, when two assailants walked on foot, from across the street approached them and shot them from close range and also went back across the street on foot and disappeared into darkness.

“There is no reports of a drive-by shooting but as the police we are not discarding anything. We are open to different statements so that we can investigate,” said Netshiunda.

He added that the motive of the killing is not yet known.

Forbes was due to perform in another Durban night club called ‘Yugo’ on Friday night, as part of his birthday celebrations.

The star is popularly known for hits like Fela in Versace, Run Jozi, Jika and Composure.