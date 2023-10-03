Rawlins in court for pretrial

By Chanel George

The Pietermaritzburg man accused of shooting and killing his wife hours before Mother’s Day appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Ian Rawlins, the estranged husband of well-known local gospel singer Delana Calder Rawlins, is accused of murdering his wife on May 13 in Ashburton.

ALSO READ | Husband accused of killing local gospel singer denied bail

It is alleged that Rawlins shot Delana 10 times in the car that she was travelling in after leaving a family function.

She left with another family member and was followed by Rawlins. He reportedly stopped the car and pulled her out, before shooting her.

Rawlins’ relatives came out again in support of the singer and her mother while they awaited the trial dates.

ALSO READ | Updated | Murder accused Rawlins denied bail

The prosecutor in the case, advocate Dheelan Naidoo, said Rawlins will remain in custody until January 22 for a pretrial hearing.

“The trial will start on March 18 and will continue until March 29,” said Naidoo.