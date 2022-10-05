Reaction officer shot dead in Isipingo, KZN

Witness Reporter

A reaction officer died after being shot in the head while on patrol in Isipingo, southwest of Durban.

Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics spokesperson, said the officer was seated in his service car at a petrol station in the Phila Ndwande area on Tuesday night when he was shot dead.

“Paramedics found the security officer slumped over in his vehicle. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and there was nothing more Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.

Events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated by police, said Jamieson.