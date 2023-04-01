Recycling is creating new ‘greener’ jobs every year

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Recycling is the buzzword used to encourage “greener” solutions to the growing global plastic problem exacerbating the climate change predicament.

However, few see the practice as the viable economic prospect it has the potential to be.

A group of recyclers and Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers recently attended a workshop held under Mkhambathini municipality, which was aimed at educating them on recycling basics and how to go big in the business.

Participants gained a wealth of knowledge on how to make recycling profitable. Through this workshop, it is hoped that EPWP workers will consider recycling as an exit plan when their contracts end.

According to Petco marketing manager Kara Levy, recycling and diverting waste, can enable anyone to earn an income and even start and maintain a sustainable business.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Levy said recycling can play a central part in uniting communities, as well as raising money for schools, colleges and hospitals.

Recycling creates new jobs every year. Jobs in recycling include, among others, collectors, sorters, drivers, mechanics and technicians. Recycling means that less virgin resources need to be retrieved from the earth to make new products, as materials are kept within the system to make these new products.

She offered ways to make recycling easier to adopt.

Breaking old habits can be really hard. Try to start out small by understanding what can and cannot be recycled. You can do this by speaking to your local waste picker, a company who will be doing your collections or someone at the recycling drop-off site. What is and isn’t recyclable will depend on the person who is collecting it and this will be based on where you live.

She added that you can then start sorting your household waste into rubbish and recyclables.

You can also employ a small local company to collect your recyclables, this creates employment, supports small businesses and keeps valuable materials out of landfill. South Africa is fast running out of landfill space, and recycling keeps valuable materials out of landfills.

She said most major cities have locations throughout the area that accept recyclables free of charge.

If you have developed the habit of recycling, tell your friends and family how easy it was, educate them on how they can do it too, and get them to commit to recycling.

Pietermaritzburg company, MKGreen Solutions managing director Phumelele Mahlinza said this industry has taught him the importance of broadening his knowledge and also identifying other opportunities within the circular economy. The company, founded in March 2020, is responsible for collecting food, rubble and garden waste and also sells recyclable waste.

If you want to get into the recycling business, you need to strive to be part of the solution and leverage on all the opportunities problems present.

She added that some of the challenges they encounter is access to market and support from the local municipality.

There is money in this business, but it requires a lot of hard work and innovation especially when competing with older and more established companies.

Hanno Langenhoven, of the Litterboom project, said reclaiming of waste plastic has a significant impact on the informal economy.