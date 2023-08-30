Refuelling fault identified at King Shaka International Airport, expect possible flight delays

By Nompilo Kunene

A technical problem with the fuel hydrant system at King Shaka International Airport has been identified, travellers told to expect possible flight delays.

The airport’s management confirmed on Wednesday morning that a fault has been identified on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications, resulting in system shutdown.

“Operations are likely to be impacted causing flight delays, however, all departure flights have departed on time as of 8 am this morning.

“As a contingency measure, aircrafts are currently being refuelled from the mobile tanker.”

Management said the airport operations team together with stakeholders are relentlessly trying to resolve the matter.

“We urge passengers to please contact their airline for further information.

“King Shaka International Airport would like to apologize to all passengers for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”