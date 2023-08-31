Refuelling glitch stabilised at King Shaka International Airport

By Nompilo Kunene

A technical problem with the fuel hydrant system at King Shaka International Airport has been stabilised.

On Wednesday morning, the airport’s management had told travellers to expect possible flight delays after a fault had been identified on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications, resulting in system shutdown.

As a contingency measure, aircrafts were being refuelled from the mobile tanker.

On Wednesday evening, the airport’s management announced that the fuel hydrant system was stable and that the airport operations team would be closely monitoring the system.