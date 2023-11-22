Regina Primary addresses water crisis with new borehole

By Akheel Sewsunker

Regina Primary is one of the first schools in the city’s northern areas to address future water shortage risks by investing in a borehole to supplement the institution’s water supply requirements and to mitigate against ongoing water disruptions experienced in the area,

According to school principal, Hashim Khan, some of the water from the borehole will also be made available to the immediate community who are also grappling with constant water disruptions.

“We will not have to close the school when there is no water in the area. We will now be able to keep the school open and teaching and learning can continue without disruption,” said Khan adding that the investment will also yield a financial return.

Our municipal water bill will be cut in half, as we will no longer be using as much municipal water. We are going to ensure that the community will also have access to water when there are problems with the water supply.

He also appealed for community support in helping fund the costly drilling, pumping and storage expenses.

“We are looking for people to assist us in paying for this borehole. We are looking for sponsorships and assistance. Even though we have taken the plunge, we want the community and local businesses to assist the school in paying off the borehole,” said Khan explaining that significant research had to be undertaken before the drilling could commence.

“It was something we had researched. We had a geologist coming through. We also used a diviner to locate water. It was God’s will that we located water and now its going to benefit us,” he said.

Deputy principal, Wendy Reddy, reiterated the benefits that the project will have on the community.

“Our bills are astronomical. The borehole will save the school money and save the parents money too, so that the money can be used for other projects.

We can redirect that money into other projects like infrastructure and maintaining infrastructure. When there is a burst pipe or water shortages in the area, we want to be able to assist the community.

“It is also about conservation. If we can find alternate sources of water, then we can help the environment and teach our children. We are hoping that it will pay for itself within the next year,” said Reddy.

Khan added that they are hoping to have the borehole operational from the start of the next year’s school year.

“Our plan is to set up our storage tanks. The water will be filtered and will go for the necessary quality tests to ensure that the water is safe for consumption,” he said.