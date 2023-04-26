Regina primary school introduces new tech to give pupils and teachers an edge

By Akheel Sewsunker

Regina Primary School in Northdale welcomed new technology that will help their pupils excel and their teachers reach new heights.

Principal Hashim Khan is enthusiastic about the use of technology in schools. The upgrades to the school were a result of generous sponsorship.

We have put big screen TVs in each of our classrooms.

They will be used by teachers to create an interactive learning environment.

He added that teachers will have access to a wide variety of tools.

The technology that we are introducing at Regina Primary transforms our big screens into an educational inventory of electronic textbooks of every single learning area, for every grade. It provides tons of additional resources such as lesson plans, workbooks, activities, Word documents and PDF documents.

“All of these will be available at a touch of a button.”

He said that it will also be beneficial for teachers.

“It is also loaded with the entire Microsoft package for teachers to create their worksheets and their general day-to-day planning and prepping. Not only will this have immense advantages for the teachers, but it will greatly benefit our pupils,” he said.

Khan added that the technology should not be seen as a distraction from real education.

“The cohort of pupils we educate today are visual pupils. They prefer looking at things to absorb information rather than listening to it. They think in pictures and details and have vivid imaginations; when extensive listening is required of them, they may be easily bored,” he said,

Khan said that technology is the future of education.

“The use of video clips can be a great tool to assist students in gaining that deeper understanding of content and it creates a more engaging learning environment. It is a tool with a vast array of resources and immense advantages,” he said.

District manager

Lucky Mthetho, district manager from the Department of Basic Education, praised the efforts of Khan and his team.

By embracing technology, we are acknowledging that the world is changing and this change has to be shown in the way we teach. We want to develop children that are going to compete with the outside world. The only way we can introduce them to things happening in the outside world, is to introduce technology. With technology, they can be here, and anywhere else in the world.

Mthetho added that these systems can only be implemented with the right finances.

“I spoke to the principal of the school. We appreciate managers like him, who are thinking outside the mentality that the government and department must do everything. They must have sponsorships from people. There is money out there that does not belong to the government and that belongs to individuals,” he said.