Reintroduction of direct flights connecting Zambia’s Lusaka to Durban

KwaZulu-Natal is set to welcome the reintroduction of direct flights connecting the Zambian city of Lusaka to Durban from Thursday next week, April 6.

Proflight Zambia airlines said it will introduce two flights per week, operating a 50-seat CRJ200 regional jet aircraft.

The airline said it will initially operate flights on Thursdays, beginning April 6, and Sundays beginning April 16, with a special Tuesday flight on April 11 for Easter weekend returns.

“Tourism numbers have shown a notable growth of 38% between 2021 and 2022 indicating strong tourism recovery between Zambia and South Africa, while over the same period South African exports to Zambia grew by R 1,6 billion, information that is all a positive sign for Proflight Zambia opening this air service,” said Proflight Zambia airlines in a statement.

The airline will officially launch the direct flights connecting Lusaka to Durban at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday next week, which is when the first direct flight is expected to take off.