Relief for Cindarella Park residents after extended outage

Power has been restored in Cinderella Park following an extended outage that affected a number of areas within the city.

According to Msunduzi Municipality, power was fully restored in Cinderella Park on Tuesday afternoon after a meeting had taken place between Msunduzi senior management, SAPS and the community leadership concerning an incident where staff members were attacked while attending to the power outage in the area.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said security was provided to escort the technicians to work in the affected areas. He said the attacks and robbery of municipal employees will not be tolerated and the city will not hesitate to act against such criminal activities.

“We are hard at work and our staff work around the clock to meet the needs of the community, against all odds. It must be noted that the issues of illegal electricity connections, theft, bypassing of meters and non-payment for services remain the biggest challenge from these areas.

"They put a huge strain on the electricity network resulting in constant power outages and these challenges hinder service delivery and negatively affects law-abiding citizens

“We appeal to the members of the community to work collectively with the municipality towards the safety of municipal employees in order to ensure that the municipality is not distracted from discharging its constitutional responsibility to the citizens,” he said.