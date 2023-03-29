Relief funding for SMMEs

Chris Ndaliso

In announcing funding for small businesses, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma, said that each application would be scrutinised to ensure that all applicants meet the requirements.

“Priority for funding will be given to businesses that are based in the townships, rural areas, and small towns. The funding will be administered by Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal and applications are open until April 21, and qualifying business owners are encouraged to visit the Trade and Investment (TIKZN website) at www.tikzn.co.za to view the guidelines.

“It has been 11 months since the first catastrophic flood disaster which cut a swathe of destruction in KZN leaving unimaginable damage in its wake. This has resulted in a loss of jobs and impacted the local economy, which was just making a recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

We are pleased to announce that the department is gearing up to open the second phase of the Operation Vula Fund, a grant funding scheme for black-owned small micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) operating in KZN. The Operation Vula Fund is a public-sector-led funding programme that has a target to create over 10 000 jobs through funding to SMMEs.

“As the department responsible for the economic development of the province, we have established the EDTEA flood relief business support fund available to businesses impacted by the floods of April/May 2022 and February 2023. Priority for funding will be given to businesses that are based in the townships, rural areas, and small towns impacted by the floods,” said Duma.

TIKZN will administer the fund.

Duma said businesses whose trading conditions and operations were impacted negatively by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN); in existence and operational prior to floods; in the townships, rural areas and small towns; small and informal sector businesses that have suffered the effects of the flooding will all be prioritised.

The committee [on the fund] will exercise its discretion to support, to a certain extent, under-insured businesses and to be eligible, businesses must be owned by South African citizens.

Duma said the funds will assist impacted businesses for the cost of clean-up attributed to flood damage, the replacement of movable assets/equipment associated with the business destroyed/damaged, refurbishing the office/business infrastructure, furniture and fittings, replacement of lost capacity and associated stock, working capital shortfalls [salaries, wages, lease obligations, etc. to a maximum of three months] due to supply chain disruptions which could result in delayed receipt of raw material and subsequent cancellation of sales orders.

He said in the liquor and tobacco industry, the funding will exclude the purchase of stock and products. Duma said the provincial government has disbursed more than R339 181 738,51 to more than 1 018 beneficiaries across the province.

“The Operation Vula Fund is the backbone of KZNs economic recovery plan. The SMMEs that have been empowered are a living testimony that our policy objectives as the ANC government must be accomplished.”

The second window of the Operation Vula Fund will be opened in April. The disbursement of these SMME support grants is set to give impetus to our economic recovery and transformation efforts as the province.

“Thus, over the next couple of months, members of the KZN executive council will be in all 11 districts to hand over business instruments to successful applicants who have applied to the fund,” said Duma.