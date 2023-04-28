Remembering the struggle for ‘our hard-won freedom’ in SA

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged the province’s citizens to defend the gains achieved since the dawn of democracy 29 years ago.

Speaking at the KZN provincial government’s Freedom Day commemorations held at the Langalibalele Municipality in Estcourt on Thursday, Dube-Ncube cited the connection of millions of previously disadvantaged citizens to the electricity and water grid as one of the gains of democracy.

As we speak, millions of our people, who prior to 1994 didn’t have access to electricity and running water, are now receiving these services. Our children are now receiving free education so that they can have a better future.

“This is why as members of the community we should at all times protect our children from socials ills, such as substance abuse.

“We can’t fold our arms when our kids are being destroyed by drugs,” she said.

Freedom Day, which marks the day when South Africa held its first democratic elections in 1994, is celebrated across the country annually on April 27.

Dube-Ncube, who interacted with local community members before delivering her keynote address at the ePhangweni Sport Field in Loskop, urged community members to stand against the vandalising of public infrastructure, ranging from clinics to government buildings.

When people decide to destroy public property during protests, we should say no. Every member of the community has a duty to protect the gains of our freedom. Let’s not take our freedom for granted as there were people who sacrificed a lot for this freedom. Inkosi Langalibalele is one of those people who fought for our freedom.

The freedom attained in 1994 saw population groups who were previously neglected by the then apartheid government enjoying a number of rights, including the right to housing.

However, despite the ANC-led government having introduced a number of measures to improve the lives of the previously disadvantaged, some citizens are of the view that very little was achieved since the country attained its freedom 29 years ago.

DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers, who used Thursday’s Freedom Day commemoration to visit the residents of Chatsworth, south of Durban, said the majority of citizens, particularly in KZN, were yet to enjoy the fruits of freedom.

From the engagements [with Chatsworth residents], it has become clear that political freedom for all has not brought economic freedom for all. Residents are still not afforded the most basic of services.

The IFP, which held its Freedom Day celebrations at kwaMboma in the Mkhanyakude District in northern KZN, said the province’s citizens will not enjoy freedom as long as the ANC remains in power in KZN.

The IFP used Thursday’s Freedom Day celebrations to also celebrate its victory in Wednesday’s by-elections at uMhlabuyalingana Municipality’s ward 19, which was previously controlled by the ANC.

IFP KZN provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, urged the province’s citizens to use their vote to liberate themselves.

The IFP congratulates the people of ward 19 for liberating themselves from the control of the ANC, which continues to put itself and its leaders ahead of the people’s needs and interests. Society has come to realise that the IFP is the party to trust for efficient service delivery for the betterment of the people.

This year’s Freedom Day was celebrated under the theme: Consolidating and safeguarding our democratic gains.