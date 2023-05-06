Repairs to P457 to begin

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has handed over a contract worth R21 million to repair the flood-damaged main road P457 linking Inanda and Ntuzuma in Durban.

A large part of this road was washed away by the April 2022 floods on the section over the Piesang River, which led to its closure.

Accompanied by senior Department of Transport officials, local councillors, local stakeholders and role-players in the public transport sector, the mayor handed over the contract for repairs to begin.

ALSO READ | Probe into Inanda, Durban, road repairs

The project handover comes after the provincial executive council of KwaZulu-Natal called for a probe into the repair project.

The mayor said the construction work was expected to take six months.

The Department of Transport has been working on the processes of finding a suitable bidder to conduct the repair. The contractor is now appointed and is ready to resume work on site.

“The reconstruction of this road will be a huge relief to the community of Ntuzuma and Nhlungwane in Inanda as it serves as a link to the Bridge City Mall, main road M25 and other important business activities,” said Kaunda.

ALSO READ | eThekwini’s state of the city address

Kaunda said without the use of this road the communities affected had to travel longer than normal to reach shops, clinics and work.

Community warned to adhere to signs of road blockages

He also warned motorists and the community to adhere to signs of road blockages, after a young teacher, Noxolo Khumalo, recently died after she drove off a damaged bridge during the Easter weekend.

The 26-year-old woman was visiting her family from Johannesburg when she unknowingly drove over the damaged Hesane Road and died.

People shouldn’t remove signs and barricades placed by the municipality and the Department of Transport as it could lead to great harm and the loss of life.

“The removal of these barricades caused the death of Khumalo and it could have been prevented.