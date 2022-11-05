Reports of an Earth tremor in KZN

Witness Reporter

Numerous reports of an earth tremor in parts of KZN this afternoon have surfaced.

Social media was a buzz with residents flooding Facebook and Twitter a little after 2.30 pm, asking if anyone else had felt it.

According to tweets, people from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Greytown, Eshowe and even as far as Richards Bay felt the tremor.

Tremor in ballito – very long one – shook the house for a few seconds. #earthtremor #ballito — Kathy Hurly (@HurlyKathy) November 5, 2022

Earth tremor in upper highway area, KZN #Tremors— Rob 'Cappy' 90349085BG (@RobKaletsch) November 5, 2022

According to independent meteorologist and Disaster Risk Reduction specialist Dr Angelo Hoorn, who runs the Severe Weather and Information Centre (Swaicsa) Facebook group, the magnitude of the earth tremor was 4.6.

Hoorn recorded the earthquake 34 km west of KwaDukuza, at 2.32 pm, saying the depth of the earthquake is 10km.

A few moments prior to the tremor, Pietermaritzburg experienced a hail storm.

This comes after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in the Midlands and western parts of the province over the weekend.