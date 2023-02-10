Reports of flooding in Dundee and Newcastle, KZN

Nosipho Gumede

There have been reports of localised flooding in Dundee and Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal following the torrential rains that have been occurring in the past few days.

The weather office previously released weather warnings for parts of KZN for disruptive rain with the possibility of flooding.

ALSO READ | SAWS issues more weather warnings for KZN

According to the Dundee Courier, several routes were under water.

Motorists travelling to and from Vryheid on the R34 are urged to make alternative arrangements as the route is underwater 10kms from Dundee as the Mpati Stream has burst its banks following the heavy rainfall.

“Roads throughout the area were underwater on Thursday night after the torrential rain. Watt Road adjacent to Peacevale was also underwater on the low-level bridge.”

The road was later deemed accessible, with reports of traffic moving slowly through the water. However, motorists were urged to exercise extreme caution.

Newcastle

Northern Natal News reported that emergency services and disaster management teams were on high alert as the torrential rain caused flash flooding in various parts of Newcastle on Friday.

Areas that were affected included, Murchison at Montague Street, Finnemore Street, Rooibok Avenue, Amcor Dam Bridge and Nagtegaal Street.

ALSO READ | More rainy weather coming for parts of KZN

They said there was heavy pooling on Hardwick Street and on Albert Wessels drive.

Eastern cape flash floods

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape was also badly affected by the disruptive rains, with reports of flash floods in the Komani area.

The flash floods have left many residents homeless and in need of aid.

Speaking on eNCA, MEC for human settlements in the Eastern Cape, Siphokazi Manhlusithi said the department is busy working on providing urgent but temporary housing for the affected flood victims because the halls are not conducive to habitation.

The Witness could not reach the relevant authorities for comment.