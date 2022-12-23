Rescue of beloved dog a Christmas miracle for Scottsville family

Londiwe Xulu

It was a Christmas miracle for a Scottsville family, whose dog, which had been missing since last week Friday, was rescued by Msunduzi Fire and Rescue on Wednesday.

Merusha Naguran said they had been looking for their five-year-old husky, Sky, who had run out of the gate and gone missing.

A group of women from an estate in Scottsville Extension, in Pietermaritzburg, said they started hearing “terrible” sounds of a howling dog coming from the bushes behind the estate on Tuesday.

Resident Maxine Simkiss said they contacted the Pietermaritzburg SPCA on Tuesday but it was already too late for the SPCA member to go into the bushes.

Residents who found the dog

Simkiss said they tried their luck with Msunduzi Fire and Rescue on Wednesday morning when the crying continued.

“We were not sure if they’d assist, but we explained that we were worried the dog was probably stuck in a snare. Within 15 minutes, this huge fire truck arrived, attracting everyone’s attention. It was a ‘goosebumps’ moment.

They came with huge bolt cutters and asked us to direct them to the area the sound was coming from. One of the ladies drove with her car to try and get to where the dog was. The dog was found covered in grease and had a bleeding nose. The Fire and Rescue team literally had this dog covered in grease on their laps, loving and petting it.

“Even after rescuing the dog, they checked the whole area to see if she wasn’t crying for another dog that had been stuck in a snare. They also offered to take it to the SPCA, but we said we would take it,” said Simkiss.

She added it was an amazing moment having four neighbours, herself, Margie Lancaster, Caroline Gaskin and Gwen Gaskin, getting involved in ensuring the dog was found and reunited with its owners, even in the rain.

She said they were also amazed by the fire and rescue team willingness to assist.

Owner of the dog

Naguran had been circulating the post of her missing dog on social media and Simkiss contacted Naguran after taking the dog to the SPCA.

She said Naguran was in tears when she learnt her dog had been found.

Naguran said Sky’s natural colouring is white with a bit of brown, but in the pictures she saw of her after the rescue, she was black because of the grease.

However, she knew it was her dog from its green eyes. She said her husband went to claim the dog from the SPCA immediately after they were told she was there.

When she saw my husband, she started howling. We have one dog in the family and we were very worried when she went missing. My son was actually crying and when they saw my husband coming home with Sky, we were all so happy.

Fire and rescue members from Msunduzi Fire department

One of the fire and rescue members, a senior firefighter, Zaheer Khan, said they found a bolt cutter and a black bag near where the dog was found.

Khan said they were told there had been break-ins in the area and they suspect the dog might’ve followed someone into the bushes.

We were doing our job, part of which is rescues, and we are glad she was reunited with her owners. We have been overwhelmed with lots of messages from residents who are happy about our work and we are glad our work is recognised.

He added that he was working with leading firefighter, Rodney Lewis, Trevor Govender, Ayanda Xulu and Cadet Zondi.