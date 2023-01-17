WATCH | Rescue teams search crocodile-infested waters for boy (10) who drowned

Witness Reporter

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) are searching for the body of a 10-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in the Tugela River last week.

Prem Balram, Rusa’s spokesperson, said Cyamtanda Sibisi was swimming with friends in the river in Sundumbili, near Mandeni, when he was swept downstream.

“Residents combed the area for a week along the river banks searching for the boy.”

Two days later, fishermen in the area reported seeing a child’s body floating in the water. They did not enter the water, fearing for their safety as that part of the river is known to be infested with crocodiles.

Rusa’s search team

Balram said the child’s family only made contact with Rusa on Monday (January 17) seeking assistance.

On Tuesday, Balram said a Rusa helicopter was used to search for the child’s body.

He said the pilot and crew kitted up with floatation devices and flew 84 kms out to the Tugela River.

After a briefing with the family, Balram said the aircraft conducted a low-level search of several kilometres of the river.

“The crew spotted a huge crocodile in the water and opted to land in the vicinity and search an island on foot. The temperature at the search area is 35 degrees Celsius.”

The search continues.

*Compiled by Nompilo Kunene