Rescue workers recover bodies of KZN teens who drowned

Khethukuthula Xulu

Emergency rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who drowned in the Umkomaas and Tugela rivers over the weekend.

According to IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, on Sunday afternoon they were dispatched two separation drowning incidents, one in the Umkomaas River, on the South Coast, and the other in the Tugela River, KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

ALSO READ | Two decomposed bodies found floating in a pool in Pietermaritzburg

IPSS said members were dispatched to both scenes alongside SAPS, SAP Search and Rescue (SAR), SAPS K9 units as well as Ethekweni Metro SAR.

“The searches were called off yesterday evening due to fading light and [resumed today].”

This morning IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, and SAPS units recovered the 16-year-old from the Umkomaas River, and later, the missing 18-year-old was recovered in the Tugela River.

“Our condolences go out to both families and their friends during this time,” said IPSS Medical Search and Rescue.