Rescued duiker released into Bisley Nature Reserve

Joint efforts by the Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FoBNR) animal rescue team and Hayfields residents saw a scared duiker being released into the reserve following Saturday night’s storm.

Chairperson of FoBNR Peter West said they received a call from Ward 37 councillor Dr Edith Elliot asking for assistance with a traumatised grey duiker on Sunday morning.

Ron Hulley and I responded to a call from concerned Hayfields resident Lungi Mgaga, who explained that the petrified animal had found its way into her garden during Saturday night’s storm and was crouching next to her pool.

“Before the team could get there, the duiker decided to escape and was off into the street. Thankfully, Mgaga followed at a discreet distance in her car and saw the duiker enter a property in Stuart Road.

“As the duiker attempted to squeeze into a side gate it got lodged in the railings,” said West.

West said the FoBNR rescue team called for the assistance of volunteer wildlife vet Dr Ryan van Deventer and while he made his way to the location, the owner of the property and the rescue team maintained a vigil, chasing curious dogs away and keeping onlookers at bay.

Said West:

Van Deventer assessed the situation and, using a specialised airgun, darted the duiker and after a thorough physical examination, established that there was no physical injury to the young ewe. The necessary authority was gained, and the duiker was loaded into a transportation cage and duly released into the Bisley Nature Reserve.

West thanked Mgaga and the property owner for assisting with the duiker and ensuring it was safe.

“I acknowledge the concern showed by resident Mgaga, and the property owner who assisted with the capture, who in addition made a sizable donation towards the costs of relocating animals.

“We also thank Dr Ryan van Deventer. Although the vets provide their services free of charge, FoBNR pays for drugs and mileage. All the work done by FoBNR is done with the contribution of the community.