Resident spots a Rusty-Spotted Genet in a tree in Bellevue

Akheel Sewsunker

A resident of Bellevue had an interesting surprise this week when she saw a rusty-spotted genet in her area.

Gill Burnett, who has been a resident of Bellevue for 35 years, said that it was the first time that she had seen such a thing in her area.

My partner called me to take a look at the tree in the neighbour’s yard because the birds were making such a loud noise.

She added that she initially thought that the genet was a cat.

I looked at the tree, trying to spot any unusual birds that could have caused the ruckus but all I could see were the usual birds. I then spotted a tail with circles. I looked further up the tree and I saw what looked like a cat staring back at me. We spotted the genet at around 7.30 am on February 9.

Burnett said she contacted photographer Leon Fouché, who then arrived to take pictures.

When Leon came out, the genet was not in the same place as it was when I first saw it, so my neighbour went out and was able to direct Leon from underneath the tree.

Burnett said that they left the genet to its own devices.