Residents appalled at service at Kokstad Hospital

Andile Moshoeshoe

The E.G. Usher Memorial Hospital in Kokstad has come under the spotlight following allegations of poor services and untoward behaviour by the staff towards patients.

The allegations were made during the Integrated Development Programmes (IDP) roadshow by the local municipality, which was held at the Youth Centre in Bhongweni Township on Wednesday evening.

This is an annual meeting where the municipality must account for the achieved, complete and incomplete development programmes that were set up according to the previous budget and the will of the community.

The municipality’s meeting took a twist when a number of community members raised concerns about the local hospital, claiming that patients who are allegedly not originally from Kokstad and come from the neighbouring Eastern Cape province, are turned away.

They said the hospital is refusing to take blankets and warm clothes delivered to the patients in winter. Patients are given thin, old blankets.

You find some sick patients sleeping on the floor while waiting for the doctor

It has emerged that while the hospital should serve people from other provinces, the KZN Health Department allocates a budget only for the population of Kokstad.

Kokstad mayor Lwanda Madikizela said: “I will soon be arranging a meeting with the hospital board and management to tackle the matters raised.”

The department’s spokesperson, Agiza Hlongwane, questioned whether those complaining have ever raised the matter with the hospital management, providing the full details of the problems.