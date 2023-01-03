Residents attack Msunduzi employees

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi electricity employees were attacked and council vehicles stoned by angry residents of Cinderella Park on Monday.

The residents were angered by continued power outages in the area.

Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said power has been restored in most areas following an extended power outage between Thursday and Monday.

He said the Msunduzi electricity network was affected by equipment failures as a result of ageing infrastructure, trees on the overhead lines and private vehicles knocking down electricity pole infrastructure amongst other reasons.

Mapholoba said this had a negative impact on a number of customers in Copesville, Whispers Water Pump Station on Wartburg Road, Willowton and Tucker roads, Mountain Rise, Roberts Road, Victoria Country Club, Montrose Drive, Lovedale Road, Cinderella Park and parts of Northdale.

Power in most of these areas was restored within a short period of time, whereas in some areas the outages were extended beyond 48 hours due to a number of challenges experienced. Teams have been working around the clock to restore power to those areas still affected …

He condemned the violent attacks against employees while they were on duty restoring power.

“We are appealing to members of the public to refrain from attacking employees attending to both water and electricity outages.”

Our teams were attacked by some members of the community in the Cinderella Park area and council vehicles were badly damaged. The staff were compelled to abandon repair work due to safety concerns and the incident has been reported to the police.

“We urge the police and community leaders to rise to the occasion and act against such illicit behaviour which has instilled fear in our staff, failing which we will be forced to remove our staff from any hostile areas and that will be detrimental to the law-abiding citizens in terms of service delivery.”

He said load reduction has not been implemented by Eskom from December 30, 2022 until now, and only load shedding is being implemented by Msunduzi Municipality as per Eskom’s request nationally.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and we thank our team members for the speed in which they have responded,” he said.

Ward councillor Roy Ram said the attacks were the result of power outages.

“I had three municipal vans in the area attending to the problem. The problem cannot be solved now because the city says it can’t risk the safety of its employees.

“The problem is that people stole a cover from one of the substations and that led to the cables being damaged. A female employee was hit on the head with a brick. I’m not sure how she is now, but if the people continue with this violence, then they will remain in the dark,” said Ram.