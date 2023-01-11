Residents despair as they have slim hopes of getting a fully functional PMB K9 unit

Chanel George

The Pietermaritzburg dog unit is one of the most effective crime-fighting units in the city’s policing structure.

However, its reported lack of resources is limiting its efficiency.

Concerns were raised last week following the murder of Ashburton resident Phillip Gill in an armed robbery, when three Pietermaritzburg K9 dog units arrived at the crime scene with no dogs in sight.

The suspects reportedly fled into nearby bush, and had a two-hour head start while SAPS and the victim’s family waited for search dogs to be transported in from Shongweni.

In the past two years, the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit has lost a number of its members, who died in the line of duty.

In 2021, two police dogs, Simba and Shaka, were killed during a shootout between SAPS and armed suspects in Bishopstowe.

Last year, another four-legged SAPS hero, Leah, died in the line of duty, along with her handler Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, who both drowned during a rescue operation responding to the April KZN floods.

In response to the loss of valuable K9 members, generous offers from community members have come in to help resolve the shortage of dogs within the city.

K9 unit dogs require intensive training, which requires a member of the dog unit to train with the canine.

Dr Rowan White, the chairman of the Clarendon Community Association, said that with some help from the community, he started raising funds to replace K9 unit dogs, after a few had been killed in the line of duty.

To date, we have raised in excess of R147 000 through very generous donors that came forward prior to and, most recently, after the tragic killing of K9 Simba.

However, the funds remain safely ring-fenced in the Clarendon Community Association’s bank account because SAPS cannot guarantee that the new K9s, once trained, will be sent back to Pietermaritzburg to bolster its unit, for which the funds were solely intended.

White said they were recently in a position to arrange for a number of fully-trained dogs to be donated to the local unit, but were advised that the donation policy of the dog unit had changed and that all dogs had to first be sent to Pretoria for medical and physical assessment.

The deployment of the dogs would then be at the discretion of the head structures in Pretoria and not guaranteed for Pietermaritzburg.

White said the community is not prepared to donate the money anymore.

K9 dog training has also been discontinued in the city and all training now takes place in Pretoria, with very few positions made available for KwaZulu-Natal, making it almost impossible for any Pietermaritzburg dog unit personnel to get an opportunity to attend these training courses.

At my last visit to the Pietermaritzburg dog unit in August 2022, there were only five patrol dogs, comprising of one search and rescue dog, one explosive search dog and one drug sniffer dog, with more than 30 vacant kennels, desperately requiring maintenance. Mi7 have very kindly sponsored and constructed an honour wall/garden for all K9 dogs and members who have died in the line of duty.

White said they had five fully-trained dogs ready for service, but were told they had to send the dogs up to Pretoria first.

Showing that Pietermaritzburg used to have the capacity, K9 Fischer was trained locally when the Mountain Rise dog unit had its own training facilities. Fischer cost R17 000, but is now retired from the police force.

Meanwhile, Mi7 security company has their own dog unit, but are required to adhere to SAPS protocol when SAPS arrive at any crime scene.

“Yes, we have K9 dogs that we use, but once SAPS arrive, we have to step back, and they take over.

That is the protocol we have to follow,” said a source.

Colonel Robert Netshuinda, from the provincial K9 unit, said the South African Police Service deploys resources to where there is a need, and that also goes for specialised units like the K9 unit and other human and physical resources.

Instead of not responding at all, the police endeavour to deliver the required service as expected.

Pietermaritzburg has a functional K9 unit and the need for capacitation can only be determined by the relevant component within the service.

He said that one of the limitations they face is that sometimes, the dogs get sick and are unable to perform search operations, which impacts their capacity.

Dogs, just like human beings, get sick, and have their off days.

To mitigate those challenges, the police always use the nearest available resource to serve and protect the nation.

When The Witness asked where the local K9 unit search dogs were on the day of the Ashburton armed robbery last Wednesday, Netshuinda replied: “Unfortunately, we are unable to disclose operational matters with the media.