Residents in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, protest over bad road

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mbutshane residents in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, have embarked on a strike complaining about the state of the D2069 road that has been left incomplete for years.

They have blocked Dennis Shepstone Road with stones and have lit fires. The road was closed on Thursday morning and police were at the scene.

The residents say they have been waiting for the road to be completed for about five years.

Residents

Thami Mahlangu said they have been trying to engage with the ward councillor to get answers with no luck.

The construction of the road was supposed to be done in two phases, but in the second phase they left about 1 kilometre of the road incomplete.

“What we are getting told now, is that part of the road belongs to uMngeni Municipality and Msunduzi. We want both municipalities to come and engage with us. We are tired of them playing with us,” he said.

Residents have vowed not to open the road until their issues are resolved.