Residents lash out at Msunduzi for disconnecting paying households

Londiwe Xulu

Residents in the northern areas are up in arms over Msunduzi Municipality disconnecting several houses whose accounts were up to date.

They said the municipality was using them as soft targets to recover money lost through water and electricity theft as well as losses.

One of the residents who asked not to be named said the municipality was disconnecting them even though the municipality’s billing system was incorrect and their accounts were up to date.

When these officials arrive at your house, they don’t even tell you they are disconnecting your water or electricity because your account is in arrears.

They came to my house last week and my daughter saw them and asked what they were doing. We showed them our recent statement that was up to date, but the one they had said we were in arrears.

He said, unlike many residents, they were able to tell them their account was up to date and they shouldn’t disconnect them. He said, however, there are elderly people who can’t speak for themselves that get disconnected — even though their accounts were also up to date.

An elderly couple from ward 30 was disconnected on Friday, despite their account being up to date.

In the statement, which The Witness has seen, the couple had a current account of about R3 000 which was only due this Friday.

There was no outstanding balance on their account, yet they were one of many that were disconnected last week.

Ward councillor, Rachel Soobiah, said the elderly couple had no water over the weekend.

Residents were frustrated and said they were being used as targets. The reality is that this is not done in other areas. At council, we have asked for a breakdown of how much is owed or collected in each ward or zone, so we can see where we stand as councillors.

Ward 31 councillor, Rooksana Ahmed, who also confirmed they’ve asked for debt to be broken down into wards, said this was to show them where the biggest debtors were coming from.

Ahmed said the municipality was disconnecting residents in the northern areas every week, even before the September disconnection drive. She said this had been happening for a while after the municipality changed the last day of payment, yet many depended on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant to pay their accounts.

There are a lot of pensioners in the northern areas and many depend on Sassa. Seventy percent of residents receive money after the fourth, while some get paid on the last day of the month and cannot pay on the last day of the month.

She said residents used to pay before the seventh of the next month, until the municipality changed it a few years back. Ahmed said this had a huge impact, even though the municipality knew that Sassa was paying them out after the fourth of the month.

Ahmed added that some residents have been charged double due to issues with the billing system.

I asked the acting accounts manager to make sure that people get their accounts on time so they can do their queries on time. We praised them for disconnecting big businesses and government departments but, had this been done seven years ago, we wouldn’t be sitting with a

R5,5 billion debt.

Ward 25 councillor, Lucky Naicker, said there was a residents’ meeting yesterday afternoon where they discussed their frustrations.

Msunduzi says disconnections are for the rates arrears

Spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the municipality was currently focusing on reduction of rates arrear debt. She said there were debtors with services accounts up to date who have separate rates accounts.

The disconnections being performed are for the rates arrears. Council is currently consolidating these to ensure one bill per property is being issued. This will ensure payment of all services monthly.

Mkhize added since the disconnections, the response from the residential debtors has been promising.

She said some debtors were coming in after being disconnected, whilst others contacted them even before they visit their properties.

What is alarming is the tampering being found around the city. During the operation, we visit specific properties for disconnections and do courtesy audits of neighbouring properties. We find that tampering in the city is shocking.

Some residents in the northern areas claimed they had to pay R1 200 reconnection fee after a recent outage but the municipality disputed that.

Mkhize said the reconnection fee was not R1 200 but R716. She said any debtors with a fee of R1 200 raised are encouraged to bring this to the Council’s attention for investigation and any corrections.

Mkhize added once residents have been disconnected, they have to pay 20% of the balance outstanding and the rest over 12 months.

She added there was still a discount campaign where qualifying debtors can get a discount on settlement of the debt.

Asked about how much the municipality has managed to collect since the beginning of the disconnection drive, Mkhize said the comparisons month-on-month were positive and they will be able to evaluate the full month at the end of September.

While some residents have questioned if the municipality will be doing the same disconnection drive in the townships as some claimed the municipality was not doing this.

Mkhize said council was discussing the possibility of load reduction for arrears not servicing their accounts.