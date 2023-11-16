Residents pay tribute to man slain on College Road

By Zama Myeza

The family of a Pelham man, who was stabbed to death on College Road last Wednesday, said that what happened to their son was truly “unforgivable”.

Smanga “Douglas” Ndlovu had set out on his daily early morning walk along College Road and had stopped for a rest when he was confronted and stabbed by his attacker.

Scores of people driving past, including children on their way to school, saw Ndlovu’s bloodied, lifeless body lying on the side of the road after the attack.

When paramedics arrived at the scene he was already dead.

Ndlovu was a well-known and much-liked figure in the community and this week residents installed a cross and laid flowers at the scene of his murder in remembrance of the young man.

Ndlovu’s family said that what happened to their son was truly unforgivable. His aunt said that from CCTV footage they had seen, it appeared that Ndlovu had stopped and was waiting when the suspect arrived at the scene.

Till today, we do not know what led that man to stabbing Smanga. From what we gathered from the footage from the surrounding stores, Smanga was just standing there.

“He did not seem frightened as this man was approaching. This led us to think that this man just stabbed him for no reason because there was no indication from Smanga that he knew who this person was,” said Smanga’s aunt.

After the stabbing, a suspect handed himself over to police and was arrested. He appeared in court on Friday.

Community members say they have fond memories of Ndlovu as he was a regular face.

He used to hang around College Road hence I am not shocked that this was the area he was killed. We used to call him ‘Douglas’ and at first I thought that was nickname but it turned out to be his real name.

“I saw him nearly every day when I passed the area on my way to drop off my son at school,” said a Pelham resident.

“We really hope that the law will play its course because our son was killed for nothing. Had there been an actual reason then that would have given us some closure. He was not a troublesome person and had not fought with his killer.

“Nothing of the sort happened. It is truly heartbreaking not knowing why he was killed. We hope the suspect is brought to justice and goes to jail,” said Ndlovu’s aunt.