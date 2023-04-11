Residents turn to private security for their protection

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The rise in armed house robberies coupled with delayed police response times has forced township residents to seek private security for their homes.

In most incidents, criminals are reported to be using the same modus operandi of forcibly kicking the door open and robbing people at gunpoint.

In a recent incident, reported by The Witness, a suspected armed robber, who stole a car and other belongings from a house in Imbali Unit BB, was shot dead in a police shootout on Princess Margaret Drive, near the Harry Gwala Stadium.

A resident of Imbali Unit 3, who asked not to be named, told The Witness that she opted for armed response at her home because she is worried about the rise in contact crime.

Every day we hear about armed robberies and we never hear that the criminals were caught or if any of the stolen valuables were recovered.

“I have worked very hard for all the things that I have now, I cannot just risk it.

“At least now I know I can sleep better at night, knowing I am protected instead of relying on the police.”

Another resident from Imbali Unit BB said they are going for a private security company because they have lost faith in the police.

Everyone has lost faith. As the community, we need to have private security in the area that will guard us so that we can sleep peacefully at night.

“We are having sleepless nights because of these criminals.

“Another problem is that when you call the police, they come very late and take statements. After that you never hear anything from them ever again.”

Sibongumusa Zuma, councillor of ward 21, which includes Dambuza, said people in his ward, even those who are unemployed or earning very little, want to turn to private security.

“At this point people are putting their safety first. No one wants to live in fear in their own homes. We recently had an urgent meeting where we discussed a way forward on how to deal with the crime.

“We had one of the private security companies come and do a presentation. Residents are willing to contribute so that the whole area will have 24-hour protection.”

Zuma said police are trying to curb these crimes, but that there are not enough police officers.

The area that Plessislaer Police Station is servicing is too big for the station. That is why I always say we need a mobile police station.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said they are pleased that the residents are doing something to help them fight crime.

He said house robberies are problematic which is why it is important for residents to beef-up security at their homes.

We are working very well with the security companies and we are very grateful. They are able to get to places where we can’t and they make our job easier.

Gwala said crimes are happening everywhere which makes it difficult for police to concentrate on one place.

“Police are not concentrating in one place only; it might happen that when someone lodges a complaint the police car is already out on another scene. Thus, the police will not be able to respond immediately, but they try their best.”

There are people who get arrested, but still the robberies continue, which means there are a lot of people who are doing it.

Owner of Dinga Security Services, Gugu Victor Dinga, confirmed to The Witness that they have observed a rise in township residents seeking their services.