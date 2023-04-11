Residents urged to grow their own food

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

As food prices continue to rise, residents are being urged to grow their own food.

Addressing AFM Great Harvest Fellowship congregation and residents in the Mafakatini area near Elandskop on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma said government had seeds that people could make use of.

“Seeds are available free of charge so go and plant. We reprimand those who sell them. They will not help in our fight against poverty. They will line their pockets only. We can’t do that if we don’t want to get our hands dirty,” he added.

Zuma said agriculture was vital to everyone’s lives and that with a bit of commitment, people could put food on the table. “The war between Russia and Ukraine contributes to the shortage of food.

“We no longer have onion seeds in South Africa … Pastors, in partnership with government, can play a role in putting an end to poverty in the world. That is why we came up with a programme called ‘One home one garden’.”

It goes beyond to the issue whereby there should be no church that will not have a garden. People who attend church services sometimes attend on empty stomachs.

“When churches have gardens, they will be able to harvest vegetables so that they put food on the table for families.”