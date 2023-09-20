Residents urged to store water as pipe leak may take days to fix

By Chanel George

Lincoln Meade and Hayfields residents were yesterday urged to stock up on water after a rusted pipe caused a major water leak from the Murray Road Reservoir.

Residents who receive water from the reservoir have not had water since Monday afternoon, after the leak was reported on Murray Road, in the Lincoln Meade area.

The reservoir had to be drained, before it could be repaired, with the turnaround time for repairs estimated at around three days.

When The Witness visited the site of the leak on Tuesday, a large amount of water was flowing through one property, and another property had a huge hole with water gushing out of it.

Raphael Zuma, a resident whose property is located in close proximity to the leak, said the leak started on Monday afternoon, when their water supply was cut.

The chairperson of the Lincoln Meade Residents Ratepayers Association, Kantha Naidoo, said the leak in Murray Road resulted in a widespread water outage affecting Hayfields and Lincoln Meade.

From the feedback we have received, it seems the leak is so serious that to repair it requires the whole line to drain out. This has affected so many households

Naidoo added that a private water tanker had come to assist the residents.

On Tuesday, residents were urged to start collecting as much water as possible to last until the reservoir is filled, which, residents were told, could take up to three days.

Ward 37 councillor Edith Elliot said the leak was caused by pipe corrosion, as the pipe rusted over the years, adding that the pipe can only be fixed once it is dry, as it needs to be welded.

“Please fill your baths and other containers to prepare for an outage and have your showers now if you still have water,” Elliot advised in a message to the community.

She said water would be restored as soon as possible, but that may not be as quickly as residents would like.

Murray Road usually takes three days to fill at worst, but plans have been made to compensate this time to fill a bit quicker than our last major burst pipe outage

She asked residents to help drain the reservoir by filling up water to store and use for drinking before it goes to waste.

In an update, the head of the municipality’s water department, Brendan Sivpersad, said the hole where the leak is had become bigger and that water from the reservoir was draining out.

Sivpersad said once the reservoir was empty, the leakage in the pipeline should stop, and repairs can be carried out.

Elliot told The Witness on Tuesday afternoon that the water in the pipeline had been drained out and the reservoir was empty.

However, filling of the reservoir can only start once the repairs to pipe have been done.