Residents urged to use water sparingly due to damage at Midmar water plant

By Shorné Bennie

Msunduzi Municipality has advised residents to use water sparingly after a component at the Midmar Water Purification Plant was damaged on Saturday morning.

According to a statement issued by Msunduzi, Umgeni Water said the electrical ring feeder at the plant was damaged during the early hours of this morning.

“The plant is off as there is no electrical power supply to the chlorine system compressors and sludge plant,” the statement read.

It added that the damage has been assessed and is extensive.

The Umgeni Water team and electrical contractors are on site and it is estimated that the plant will be back online by midnight today [Saturday].

Areas that may be affected are Howick, Howick West, Mpophomeni, Groenekloof, Msunduzi, Richmond, Camperdown, Umbumbulu, Eston and Point M which is going to eThekwini.

The storage in the municipality’s reservoirs is moderate at the moment; however, it will drop during the course of the day.

“We request our customers to use water sparingly during this unforeseen period and regret any inconvenience in this regard.”