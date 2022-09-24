Residents want the CBD clocks working again

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg residents are annoyed that two clocks in the CBD have long stopped working. One of the residents, Steve Hall, said the fact that the city hall clock is not working is an embarrassment.

“It used to be one of the most beautiful things in what used to be our beautiful city. Whenever I drive past, I feel sorry for people who visit our city and wonder what they think of us, struggling to even fix the time on our clock,” said Hall.

Mark Webber, a local horologist, fixed the clock early this year but it only worked for a few weeks. Residents’ excitement at seeing it finally working were shattered once again.

Webber told The Witness that the municipality asked him to get the clock going while it sorted out his contract to maintain the clock and wind it, but he has yet to receive a contract from the municipality.

I had positive feedback from different people about the clock. I’m also aware that the city hall working committee which runs the maintenance of the city hall is up and running again and is keen to get everything going there. I think they’ve repaired the roof already

He added that he believes it was the first time the city had hosted the Comrades Marathon with the clock not working.

“I heard they were still working on the contract, though. I think the delay is on the shortage of money. With all due respect to them, I think it’s not a priority to fix the clock [as they have] other important things to be fixed in the city,” said Webber.

“It will take just a few hours for the clock to run again,” Webber said.

He said all the work has been done, and it just needs a service and a wind to set it up and maintain it. He added he is positive that the clock will be ticking once again.

Msunduzi Municipality responds

Spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality, Ntobeko Mkhize, said plans are underway to get the city hall clock working again.

The municipality is aware of concerns from the citizens and assures them that the city’s iconic tower clock has not been neglected. There are processes that have to be followed in line with the supply chain management policies. The municipality is implementing a phased project towards the upgrade and renovation of the city hall building

She added that the first phase, which was completed recently, focused on the roof and they are now moving onto the next phase that will concentrate on the interior of the building such as the walls, floors and ceilings.

“We appeal for patience while processes are unfolding,” said Mkhize Besides the clock at the city hall, there’s another clock at the uMgungundlovu District offices in Langalibalele Street that hasn’t been working for a while.

The spokesperson for uMgungundlovu District, Brian Zuma, said the clock at the district building is old. He said they’ll need to see if it can be repaired or if it will have to be removed considering there is the clock at the city hall.