Retired SAPS K9 officer Lt Jack Haskins dies

By Londiwe Xulu

Retired veteran SAPS K9 Search and Rescue unit officer Lieutenant Jack Haskins died on Friday morning.

Haskins had been involved in the Midmar Mile and Dusi Canoe Marathon, rescues in the berg, drownings around the ­province and rescues in disaster zones. After serving the KwaZulu-Natal community since 1977, he retired from the SA Police Services in 2016 and later worked with Angels’ Care in Howick as their operations manager.

Haskins has had an illustrious career in the police service, bringing peace to hundreds of families by locating their relatives’ bodies in sometimes very ­difficult conditions.

Haskins who was praised for his work in the SAPS K9 unit has been described as a hero who will be dearly missed. He touched many lives and was a mentor to many in the K9 unit.

One of the people who had worked with Haskins said he meant a lot to members in the search and rescue unit.