By Akheel Sewsunker

The damage caused by the fire that ripped through a Richards Bay forestry firm is estimated to be over R100 million, the company said on Monday.

NCT Forestry Agricultural Co-operative Limited public relations and communications officer, Mfundo Ngcobo said the site was still too dangerous to inspect.

However, the estimated wood chip stock value alone exceeds R100 million.

“Currently, it is too dangerous to access the site for investigation. A thorough investigation will commence once it is safe to access the site. We cannot assess infrastructural damage due to inaccessibility,” she said.

She added that the company will try its best to rebound after the disaster. “Whilst devastated, we are resolute to overcome.

We are grateful that human injury has not occurred to date. Given our 75-year investment in supporting independent timber growers, NCT will most definitely re-open the wood chipping facility,” said Ngcobo.

The fire erupted on Saturday around midday and according to the statement released by NCT Forestry Agricultural Co-operative Limited, the fire spread rapidly due to the adverse wind conditions.

The fire has continued to burn for almost two days, despite the best efforts of numerous organisations battling the flames.

“At around midday on September 30, our staff at NCT Richards Bay Wood Chips were alerted to a fire on one of our wood chip piles. Our staff immediately attended to the fire, but due to gale force winds and hot weather conditions, the fire spread quickly,” said company general manager, Danny Knoesen in a statement.

The City of uMhlathuze has promptly devised a plan to snuff out the flames.

uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said it was planning an aerial operation, which would require multiple units to complete, with aerial firefighting and a helicopter releasing dry chemical products in order to snuff out the flames.

“City of uMhlathuze hereby gives notice to the community and road users passing PCT and Foskor about the aerial operation that will be taking place at PCT premises. The aim of the operation is to suffocate burning stockpiles so as to kill the flames.

This is done so as to shorten the period of burning, while at the same time ensuring that fire doesn’t spread to other industries

The operation will also result in the evacuation of all personnel, road closures in the area of the operation and clearance of the vicinity of the fire.

“It, therefore, bears noting that John Ross Road will be closed from Foskor robots to East Central Arterial. Your co-operation will be highly appreciated in this regard,” said Gina.