Rise in whooping cough cases in South Africa

The whooping cough infection rate has continued to rise throughout the country but, according to various doctors in Pietermaritzburg, it is not something to press the panic button on yet.

The Witness spoke to multiple doctors in the Pietermaritzburg area in the wake of a warning issued by the national Department of Health.

While some have seen an increase in the numbers of those infected, others have come across no cases at all.

Dr Narisha Mahabeer, a general practitioner in the northern areas of Pietermaritzburg, said that she has not seen any cases of the whooping cough recently.

Dr Sharmanie Naidu, a paediatrician based at Midlands Medical Centre said that she has seen a small rise in whooping cough cases.

“I have seen a few cases and it mainly affects the smaller children. The whooping cough should be treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” said Naidu, adding it takes a long time to go away.

At least seven infants under two months old have already died from the disease in the Western Cape.

Pertussis is a vaccine-preventable, highly infectious disease that affects the respiratory tract. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis and is spread through respiratory excretions when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale emphasised the need to take action if symptoms develop.

There is no need for the public to panic. But anyone with suspected symptoms, which include a runny nose, nasal congestion, red or watery eyes, fever, and a cough, should present themselves to their nearest healthcare facility for screening or testing

“The current increase has mostly been reported in the Western Cape province. Although pertussis is a notifiable medical condition (NMC), immunity following vaccination lasts for approximately five to six years”.

Meanwhile, episodic increases in pertussis cases occur in vaccinated populations every three to five years, said Mohale.

Mohale also stated that clinicians had been advised to be alert for cases and to conduct diagnostic testing where appropriate to notify cases on the NMC app.

He said post-exposure prophylaxis should be prescribed for close and high-risk contacts of suspected or confirmed cases. “This will help reduce transmission to vulnerable patients,” said Mohale.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) epidemiologist Jocelyn Moyes told Health-e News that persons who are not immune to the bacterium Bordetella pertussis through vaccination or previous infection could get pertussis at any age.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), people with pertussis are most contagious up to about three weeks after the cough begins.

Children have coughing spells that last four to eight weeks, with antibiotics used to treat the infection.