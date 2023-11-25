Rising road rage incidents are a sign of an increasingly violent society

By Akheel Sewsunker

The intensity at which road rage cases have increased is indicative of a “society wherein violence is an acceptable way to deal with conflict”.

This is according to Lizette Lancaster, manager of the crime and justice information hub at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria.

Commenting on the significant increase in violent road rage cases in South Africa, and the province, Lancaster said violence has become an everyday part of life and people are so desensitised to it there are very few boundaries left.

In Pietermaritzburg, two separate road rage incidents this month resulted in the deaths of motorists on the city’s roads.

On November 7, Lwazi Dladla was killed in a shooting incident after he allegedly parked in the middle of the road in Ashdown in the early hours of the morning.

An irate driver became frustrated when he could not pass, and a heated confrontation ensued during which the other driver shot Dladla three times. The driver later handed himself over to Plessislaer police station.

On November 13, another road rage incident in Oribi claimed the life of off-duty Pietermaritzburg police officer Constable Thabani Gwala, who was shot nine times during an altercation in the road.

Violence is so normalised in South Africa that ‘ordinary’ people commit horrific acts in response to crime. Road rage is one form of interpersonal violence, which includes violence in social settings, domestic violence and even vigilantism.

“The daily socioeconomic pressures get compounded by frustrations such as traffic congestion, poor driver behaviour and a lack of law enforcement. These factors increase the likelihood that violence is used to deal with stress and conflict in personal relationships and elsewhere in their lives,” said Lancaster.

She added that having a firearm adds a whole new element to road rage incidents. “The presence of a firearm is the difference between committing an assault and committing a murder,” said Lancaster.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that road rage is a response that leads to serious, punishable crimes.

He added that motorists can avoid road rage incidents by exercising patience and ignoring provocative behaviour.

Firearm legislation demands that a firearm must either be stored in a safe or be in the possession of the licensed owner.

Do you have road rage?

Speaking to Weekend Witness local psychologist Kevin Fourie stressed the importance of anger management when dealing with and preventing road rage cases.

“Some people realise they have a problem with road rage and they voluntarily seek therapy.”

He encouraged road users to exercise introspection and determine whether they are a candidate for road rage, and if so, to be proactive and get help with anger management.

“There are ways people can check their road behaviour and reactions to determine if they display signs of road rage. Try to be aware of your behaviour when driving and how you relate or respond to the behaviour of other drivers,” he said.