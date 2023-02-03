River water quality testing ramped up as Dusi Marathon approaches

Nompilo Kunene

With the Duzi Canoe Marathon just two weeks away, Umgeni Water is undertaking additional river water quality sampling.

Shami Harichunder, Umgeni Water’s spokesperson, said the sampling is occurring weekly at multiple points in the Msunduzi River, including the route of the race.

The race takes place from Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg to Blue Lagoon in Durban from February 16 to 18.

ALSO READ | Paddlers warned over water quality ahead of Dusi Marathon

Harichunder said ordinarily, Umgeni Water does sampling weekly in the Msunduzi River, as part of its routine raw water quality monitoring programme.

He said the majority of the sampling points are on the upper Msunduzi River catchment and within the Msunduzi area. The sampling includes major Msunduzi River tributaries, namely the Slangspruit, Dorpspruit and Baynespruit.

Harichunder said sampling is able to characterise the sewage collection-related challenges within the Msunduzi area.

He said water quality results are communicated weekly to key stakeholders, including the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Msunduzi Municipality, with a view to early detection of problem areas and implementation of remedial action

The sampling being undertaken in the run-up to the Duzi Canoe Marathon began on 23 January 2023 and is in addition to the routine monitoring that occurs, he said.

Recent results indicate that river is contamination

“The additional sampling is being undertaken in conjunction with the Duzi-uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct). Samples from pre-determined points are collected by representatives of DUCT while Umgeni Water conducts analysis and reporting to stakeholders.

“Additional sampling will continue until the day of the race at several points downstream in the Mgeni River leading to Inanda Dam.

The most recent E. coli results signify that parts of the Msunduzi River have been impacted by sewage-related contamination. The recent heavy rainfalls have contributed to the deterioration in water quality.

ALSO READ | E.Coli levels at Durban beaches acceptable

He said it is a common occurrence that rainfall-related runoff and sewer leakages associated with stormwater sewer ingress generally result in greater sewage-associated contamination of parts of the Msunduzi River.

The extent of sewage-associated water quality deterioration is always proportional to the quantum of the recorded precipitation.

The recent elevated E. coli results within the upper Msunduzi catchment are largely due to sewer leakages within Msunduzi area.

“E.coli results from the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works, on the other hand, have been relatively low, thus this plant has had no significant role in the recently recorded Msunduzi River sewage contamination.”

He said it generally occurs that in the absence of heavy rainfall and associated runoff from the catchment, water quality of the Msunduzi River improves significantly.

Flushing the river a possibility

In the days ahead, Harichunder said depending on the outcomes of river water quality monitoring and if requested by the organisers of the race, Umgeni Water will be able to release water from the decommissioned Henley Dam. He said this dam is currently at 107%.

Releases from it will flush the Msunduzi River and increase its level, enabling paddlers to move through it swiftly, said Harichunder.