Riverside Park Home closes down due to financial woes

Londiwe Xulu

Emotions are high following the news that Riverside Park Home will be closing down in June next year.

The closure is due to Riverside Park Home’s unsustainable financial losses.

CEO for the Pietermaritzburg & District Council for the Care of the Aged (Padca), Trevor Clowes said Padca had been struggling to fill available accommodation at Riverside Park since 2019.

“Each year there has been a steady reduction in the number of residents, despite Riverside’s stellar reputation as a leading frail and dementia care unit in the region. Furthermore, several years of consistent marketing have not been able to reverse this trend and attract new residents,” said Clowes.

He added the market trends indicated that people were preferring to retire to outerlying areas such as the Midlands, as opposed to the central parts of Pietermaritzburg.

Those with family members at the home are however unhappy with the decision and said they feel Padca didn’t do enough to save the home and there was no transparency leading to the decision on its closure.

Family members were informed about the closure last week.

They said they had heard rumours of the closure which were previously dismissed by Padca.

A member of the public, who asked not to be named, said the home was loved by members of their family who used the facility as well as other residents and staff.

She said there were no prior discussions with them to try and save the place.

Maybe there was something we could’ve done, like maybe paying extra. It’s all been confusing and we are not getting proper answers regarding the closure. Padca wasn’t transparent about this. Our family members love this place and we don’t know where we will move them to.

She added even though Padca promised to find other homes for the residents, they were worried their family members would not be taken care of like they were at Riverside Park.

She said her mother had been at the home for about four years and she was happy with the care she gets.

She said some of the nurses were worried their patients will not be well taken care of in other homes.

This is a fantastic home. Some residents are already struggling to find other places because they are frail and have other conditions. I spoke to another woman who is out of the country and is devastated at the news and has no idea how she’ll go about finding another place for her mother.

Clowes said the combination of a diminishing number of residents, increasing operating costs and the net loss per resident every month had grown to a magnitude that was jeopardising the long-term sustainability of Padca.

“Put simply, Riverside costs much more money to run than the residents actually pay. Padca cannot lose so much money every month or it will go bankrupt,” he said.

Alternative facilities for the residents

Riverside Park Home has been a home for those living with dementia for 34 years with 70 residents currently.

Clowes said they have already identified alternative facilities with suitable accommodation for the aged that have vacancies. He added they’ll also work to match Riverside Park residents’ requirements and income with the available accommodation at other homes.

We want to be clear that despite the significant monthly Riverside Park losses, we are committed to an extensive and thorough process in order to find the very best solution for current residents and their families.

In a statement on the Riverside Park website, Clowes and Professor Mark Laing, Padca chairperson, said they understand and sympathise that the closure of Riverside Park will have a massive impact on each of the residents at Riverside Park, and the staff there.

“However, we will endeavour to conduct the process of closing Riverside Park in the most sympathetic and efficient manner that is possible. We have already identified alternative facilities with suitable accommodation for the aged that have vacancies.

“Padca will work tirelessly to match our Riverside Park residents’ requirements and income with the available accommodation at other homes. Working together, we will manage the process gently and resolutely. Our social workers are available to assist and advise residents, and to counsel those who require these services.”