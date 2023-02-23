Road closures ahead of the SOPA

Witness Reporter

Due to the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and the state of the province address, certain roads in Pietermaritzburg will be closed.

Park Drive, between Princess Elizabeth Drive and Princess Margaret Drive, in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg, will be closed off as a through road between 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

Msunduzi Municipality

Msunduzi Municipality said Park Drive will only be accessible to the public through College Road from 6 am to 8 am to allow parents for Maritzburg College pupils to gain access during the morning and the afternoon peak hours.

The municipality said parents and parks department staff will also be able to gain access into Maritzburg College from Alexandra Road side through Princess Margaret Drive, past Harry Gwala Stadium.

In other words, parents can enter from Alex Road to drop-off their kids, either drive down to exit through Park Drive into College Road or turn around and exit through Alex Road again.

“No traffic will be allowed to drive along Park Drive to access Alan Paton Avenue by YMCA or Sasol Service Station. Access entry points for the public will only be through Alan Paton Avenue and Park Drive by the swimming pool,” the municipality said.

Msunduzi Parks Department will only be able to gain access through the top end of Alexandra Park by Alex Police Station, unless they use the road during the morning and afternoon peak hours when access to Maritzburg College will still be available.