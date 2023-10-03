Road closures due to demolition of the King Cetshwayo Bridge

By Chanel George

The South African National Roads Agency has announced the closure of the King Cetshwayo Bridge on the M13 over the N2 in Durban from October 14 at 6 pm until October 16 at 5 am.

This is to accommodate the demolition of a section of the King Cetshwayo Bridge on the M13 across the N2 near Westwood Mall as part of Sanral’s massive upgrading of the N2 north- and southbound, as well as the EB Cloete Interchange.

Road closures will occur at various sites within a radius of the EB Cloete Interchange.

Sanral said the bridge, which was erected in the 1960s, can no longer accommodate the additional lanes beneath it, saying the road network has been under significant strain for several years, as traffic loads have exceeded the original design capacity of the EB Cloete Interchange and its feeder routes.

Trucks and other large vehicles should try to postpone their travels during this time to avoid congestion.

It is requested that public transportation providers inform their drivers of the closures and alternate routes.

Motorists can access a comprehensive alternate route planning guide at www.nra.co.za