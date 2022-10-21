Road closures for the Amashova Durban Classic on Sunday

Witness Reporter

The Amashova Durban Classic takes place on Sunday and the cycle race’s organisers have confirmed road closures along the Pietermaritzburg-Durban route.

They say that they have worked closely with Msunduzi Traffic, SAPS, Durban Metro Police, RTI and “other key safety and logistics companies” to ensure that the annual sporting event runs safely between the two cities.

The route for the 106 km, 65 km and 38 km road races on Sunday will be completely closed to traffic at different intervals throughout the day.

“We encourage residents along the route to not only welcome and cheer on the riders of the various distances being raced, but we also thank them in advance for their co-operation and patience in obeying the safety procedures in place on race day,” said race director, Annie Batchelder, in a statement.

List of road closures on Sunday, starting in Pietermaritzburg and ending in Durban:

Chief Albert Luthuli Street to Alexandra Road: 4 am to 9 am.

Alexandra Road to Umlaas Road: 4 am to 10.30 am.

Umlaas Road to R103 Inchanga / 1 000 Hills: 4 am to 12 pm.

R103 Inchanga to Bothas Hill Butchery: 4 am to 1 pm.

R103 Patna Road to Kassier Road / M13 on ramp: 4 am to 2 pm.

M13 Hillcrest to M13 Westville (Westbound — contraflow): 4 am to 2.30 pm.

M13 Westville to M13 45th Cutting (Westbound — contraflow): 4 am to 2.30 pm.

N3 outbound to Monty Naicker Street: 4 am to 3 pm.

Monty Naicker Street (Pine Street): 4 am to 3 pm.

Masabalala Yengwa Ave (Southbound): 4 am to 4 pm.