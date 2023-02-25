Road closures for the Capital City Marathon

Jerry Barnes

Motorists are urged to take note of a number of road closures in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday for the annual Capital City Marathon.

The roads that will be closed, as confirmed by Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize, are Chief Albert Luthuli, Prince Alfred, Echo Road, Ohrtmann Road, Royston Road, Wolhuter Road, Dartnell Road, Tucker Road, Manning Avenue, Masukwana Street, Burger Street, Boshoff Street, Chatterton Road, Victoria Road, West Street and College Road.

The Msunduzi Municipality Traffic and Security Department is requesting road users to be patient and careful on the day of the race as runners will be out in full force on the roads.

Marshalls, traffic and security / safety officers will be deployed at strategic points along the marathon route.

Race director

The race director and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president Steve Mkasi on Friday told The Witness that the race is going to be “bigger” than the previous one.

Mkasi said his local organising committee (LOC) worked around the clock and followed all the road-running rules and Msunduzi Municipality bylaws to make sure that the race is “safe and incident free” on Sunday.

He also praised the Msunduzi Municipality for joining hands with the Capital City Marathon’s LOC as official partners.

We are really grateful for Msunduzi Municipality’s leadership and the services they offered us, including traffic police, security and safety officers, as well as the use of city roads for the marathon and the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium, which belongs to the municipality.

Besides looking out for high profile runners, passionate local athletics followers will be able to cheer on some well-known political household names — deputy minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, and the local deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, who will both be taking part in the marathon on Sunday.

According to Mkasi, Dlomo is a licensed athlete and a regular figure in road running around KZN.

A lot of people are not aware that Dr Dhlomo is actually a regular runner and an official member of Phuma Athletics Club.

According to Msunduzi Municipality’s traffic and security department sources, the event is closely led, followed and monitored by a number of traffic officers and the city’s security department.

Organising committee

The organising committee of the marathon has opened a temporary office at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium (next to Harry Gwala Stadium) to take late entries from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

The marathon starts at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall (pictured) at 5 am on Sunday and the finish line is at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.