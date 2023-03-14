Road closures : R103 to get rehabilitated

Witness Reporter

The R103 is set to get rehabilitated as part of the N3 upgrades between Ashburton and Pietermaritzburg from Friday.

This is according to a statement released by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL).

SANRAL’s Eastern Region Project Manager Stephné Wilmot said the initial works will be the construction of temporary widening on the northbound lane and the work will be undertaken during day/night shift works.

This will result in a single-lane road closure with associated stop and go controls on the R103. The best route recommended for possible use by all motor vehicles would be the N3.

Wilmot added that all vehicles above 8-ton and 2.8m in width may not use the R103.