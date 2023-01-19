Road Freight Association concerned about residents blocking trucks in Pongola

Witness Reporter

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has raised concerns about the ongoing issue of Pongola residents, in KZN, blockading roads and preventing heavy freight vehicles from driving through the area.

Community members in the area have been preventing the movement of heavy-duty vehicles following the horrific accident that killed 18 children and a teacher in the area in September last year.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said community members had recently demanded that the municipality closely monitor trucks driving through the area to prevent a recurrence of the terrible incident last year.

“Evidently the [deputy mayor], Bheki Thwala, stated that after the horrific incident, authorities promised they would monitor trucks for speeding and roadworthiness. He said that was done and everything was running smoothly, but the monitoring suddenly stopped.”

Kelly said the Road Freight Association has repeatedly called on the authorities, at various levels in government, to address the issue of non-compliant operators, as well as to deal with any offences that are committed – especially where such offences may be repeatedly committed and are the root cause for incidents that occur.

It surely is logical that, given the huge increase in coal transport by road through the area to Richards Bay, that the provincial traffic authority would allocate more resources to the routes that are now carrying far more vehicles.

“Transporters are now faced with situations where routes are barred by communities, who in themselves are acting illegally [and] unlawfully, and those transporters who played no part in the recent tragedy. Some, even having contributed freely to the communities in their hour of devastation and sorrow, are now tarred with the same brush and are prevented from operating their compliant, legal and safe businesses.

This is neither fair, nor in any way legal.

He said there are very clear and focused legal requirements and parameters for operating road freight vehicles on public roads. He said the regulations contained in legislation need to be consistently and firmly applied, monitored and those operators that ignore these requirements must be dealt with decisively.

Kelly said the law-abiding operators must be allowed to continue their operations without hindrance from parties and groupings who have no role in the control and monitoring of road freight traffic matters.

UPhongolo Municipality is yet to comment on the matter.