Road safety tips from the AA for the holiday season

Londiwe Xulu

Traffic volumes are expected to pick up across the country in the next few weeks as schools and businesses close and people make their way to vacation destinations across the country.

The Automobile Association (AA) said in a press statement that this period was particularly dangerous as the heavier traffic leads to increased crashes and fatalities.

Schools across South Africa will be closing on December 15 and will re-open on January 11 next year. Traffic volumes are expected to pick-up on major routes such as the N1 from Polokwane to Cape Town through Gauteng and Bloemfontein, the N2 along the Indian Ocean coastline, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N4 through Mpumalanga, and the N7 from Cape Town through Namaqualand to the Namibian border.

ALSO READ | Town Hill roads to be fully open during Christmas shutdown period

Statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) indicate that there were 1 395 fatal crashes and 1 808 fatalities during the festive period from December last year to January.

The AA said South Africa has a massive road safety problem and the government and its agencies responsible for road safety must do much more to improve this situation.

Among the steps they need to take are to increase the number of traffic law enforcers across the country, improve road safety awareness and education campaigns, and ensure better prosecution of offenders.

But, at the same time, we must also acknowledge that road users must improve their attitudes and driving behaviours.

We therefore encourage all road users to ensure they have a calm, conscientious and courteous attitude on the road, not only during this festive period but throughout the year.

“Road safety cannot be the responsibility of the authorities alone; every road user has a role to play. Traffic law enforcers work hard over this period to make our roads safer, but these efforts are thwarted by road users who drive recklessly, don’t obey the rules of the road and who believe they are above the law,” said the AA.

Festive season

They said the festive season is a time for family and friends to come together and reconnect, and people to relax and enjoy well-earned downtime.

ALSO READ | N3 heading towards Johannesburg closed after serious truck crash

They said this time should not be squandered by spending it on the side of the road because accommodation plans were not made in time.

As always, the AA urges travellers to prepare themselves and their vehicles properly for any journey they will be making, and have the right attitude when on the road.

Tips for travellers

1. Keep left, pass right. A simple rule which should be followed by all moving vehicles. It’s also courteous to drivers to make way for them if they are moving quicker than you. Driving too slowly in a lane when there are faster vehicles behind is dangerous and could lead to road rage incidents. The correct approach is to allow faster vehicles to pass when it is safe to do so. Don’t police other drivers, leave that to the authorities.

2. Ensure everyone in the vehicle (front and back) is buckled up.

3. Drink or drive. If you are going to be doing one, don’t do the other. It’s the same if you are walking: drink or walk.

4. If you are walking, be always visible, especially at night, and at dawn or dusk, and in poorly lit areas.

5. While on the road, take a breather every two hours or every 200 km, this will help you stay alert behind the wheel. Take the time to stretch your legs, to get some fresh air, and to relax for a few moments before continuing your journey.

6. If you’re a biker, or riding on a bicycle, wear a helmet and other necessary protective gear.

7. Drive in accordance with the conditions of the road not necessarily the indicated speed limit.

8. Distracted driving is dangerous, and means you aren’t focused on the road ahead. Put your cell phone in the boot and use it only in an emergency.

9. Ensure your tyres (and spare) are in a good condition and properly inflated. Don’t discover that your spare tyre is flat on the side of the road.

10. Ensure your windscreen wipers (front and back) are in good condition. Even relatively new wiper blades may deteriorate quickly if left in the sun for long periods. Streaking, skipping, slipping or squeaking wipers need attention.